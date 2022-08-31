Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the largest and most popular festivals to celebrate the arrival of Lord Ganesha to the earth from Kailash Parvat with his mother, Goddess Parvati. Ganesh Chaturthi is observed on the fourth day of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar, which falls on August 31, Wednesday, this year. People prepare chhappan bhog, which refers to 56 items of Prasad. As you celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, we at LatestLY have curated a list of ideas that you can prepare as Prasad for Ganpati Puja. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Know Madhyana Puja Shubh Muhurat, Significance and Dos and Don’ts While Performing Vinayaka Chavithi Rituals.

1. Modak

Modak is considered to be Lord Ganesha’s, favourite sweet. Therefore, this is one of the most important Prasads for the Ganesh Chaturthi puja. You can add different flavours and make a variety of modaks for the puja during Ganeshotsav.

2. Puran Poli

Puran Poli is a flat bread made of maida stuffed with sweet lentils and jaggery. After Modak and coconut Laddoo, Puran Poli is another favourite Prasad for the festival.

3. Coconut Rice

Coconut Rice is one of the most loved bhog items for Ganesh Chaturthi. It is a common offering in south India. It is prepared by soaking white rice in coconut milk or cooking it with coconut flakes.

4. Payasam

Payasam is traditional south Indian kheer. It can be made in different flavours like Pineapple Payasam or Carrot Payasam for the festival.

5. Satori

Satori is one of the most loved festive recipes in Maharashtra. It is a sweet flat bread made from khoya or mawa, ghee, besan and milk.

The list of Prasad items for the puja is long as it is a ten-day festival. Every day, devotees try to prepare a different item to offer to Lord Ganesha and later serve it as Prasad. The variety of flavours in items like Modak and Payasam makes it easy for many to decide on what Prasad to be prepared for each day of Ganeshotsav. Wishing everyone a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2022 08:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).