Guru Nanak Jayanti, or Gurpurab, is a time of reverence, reflection, and community, celebrated with great devotion in Gurdwaras around the world. One of the most meaningful traditions during this auspicious occasion is the "langar" — the free community meal that symbolizes equality, selfless service, and unity. If you're looking to recreate this beautiful tradition at home or contribute to a Gurudwara's celebrations, here are 5 delicious langar recipes to serve and share with loved ones in honour of the special day.

1. Dal Tadka

Dal is an essential part of any langar meal, and Dal Tadka, made from yellow lentils, is a crowd-pleaser for all ages. It’s simple, wholesome, and packed with flavour.

Dal Tadka (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

2. Chole (Chickpea Curry)

Chole, or spicy chickpea curry, is a hearty and flavorful dish often served in langar. It is rich in protein and pairs perfectly with naan or rice.

Chole (Photo Credits: Pixahive)

3. Kheer (Rice Pudding)

A traditional dessert often served at the langar, kheer is a sweet, creamy rice pudding flavoured with cardamom and saffron, and garnished with dry fruits.

Kheer (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

4. Aloo Gobi (Potato and Cauliflower Curry)

Aloo Gobi is a classic vegetarian dish found in langars across the world. This spiced vegetable curry is simple, healthy, and pairs well with chapatis or rice.

Aloo Gobi (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

5. Khichdi (Lentil Rice)

Khichdi is a comfort food made from rice and lentils, often served at langar. It is a nutritious, easy-to-digest dish perfect for large gatherings and symbolic of simplicity and humility.

Khichdi (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!