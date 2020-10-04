International Vodka Day is celebrated annually on October 4. The same is observed as National Vodka Day in the United States annually. People celebrate the day by raising a glass of their favourite drink. While vodka is often associated with Russia, one of the finest expensive vodkas in the world come from different countries all over the world. Vodka has its roots in the Russian word, “voda,” which means “water.” Vodka is a Slavic word for 'little water' and is traditionally made by mixing water with distilled grains or potatoes along with flavours of fruits and sugars. It is rumoured that the drink was first produced in Russia in the ninth century. According to history, French and Russian soldiers scattered throughout Europe during the 19th century’s Napoleonic era, eventually popularized the drink. Today is the most widely consumed spirit in the world. How Timeless Vodka Became the Number One Independent Premium Spirits Brand in America Today.

On International Vodka Day 2020, many bars and restaurants give offers and discounts on vodka. They also give hundreds of different brands of vodka for tasting. Many bars and restaurants hold special promotions and tastings to encourage drinkers to celebrate this spirit. This New Vodka Brand Steals The Show In A $30 Billion Industry.

National Vodka Day was created by Nir Knaan that has been celebrated in the United States on October 4 since at least 2009. It is celebrated and has been mentioned by Wine Enthusiast Magazine and has also been noted and often appears in news. The correct origin of the observance is not known. An event has been created to institute an Annual Toast for National Vodka Day in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at 6 pm EST. This has been announced on their website for Clique Vodka.

