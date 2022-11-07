The Sikh community will celebrate one of their prominent festivals, the Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022, on Tuesday, 8 November. The annual occasion commemorates the birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism and the first of ten Sikh Gurus, Baba Nanak. The Sikh population highly reveres him for his spiritual teaching and beliefs. The community marks the birth anniversary of their Gurus as Gurpurab. Therefore, Baba Nanak's birthday is also observed as Guru Nanak Gurpurab or, at times, Guru Nanak's Prakash Utsav. The religious festival falls on the fifteenth day of Kartik month as per the Lunar calendar. The regional holiday of Guru Nanak Gurpurab 2022 will be a Dry Day in India. The news is for all the celebrants anticipating a party with their dear ones.

For anybody uncertain about the meaning of Dry Days, here's everything you need to know about the Day, which screams a big NO for alcohol. Dry Days are decided on the occasion of a holy observance, festival, or national holiday like Republic Day or during an election. These dates are decided by the state governments in case of any regional events like foundation day. On Dry Days, the sale of alcohol is strictly prohibited in all liquor shops, malls, cafes, bars, hotels and pubs. We have provided you with a list of all the no-alcohol days you must be aware of before scheduling a celebration. Guru Nanak Gurpurab 2022 Photos & HD Wallpapers: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings and Quotes To Celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Full List Of Dry Days In India For 2022:

Dry Day on the event of Guru Nanak Jayanti signifies the fact that the Sikh community honours Baba Nanak on this Day for his achievements, legacy and life. Guru Nanak Dev Ji is worshipped by the Sikhs with great admiration. The auspicious Day is about Akhand Path, Nagarkirtan, Panj Pyare, feast and much more.

