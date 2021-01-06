It finally happened. After what seems like 2020 years, the year 2020 did finally end. And if the past year has taught us anything, it is that being stocked up is the way to go, ALWAYS. As people hope to have a more positive and hopefully fun-filled New Year 2021, making sure that our COVID-safe parties do not run dry is always a good resolution. And the easiest way to do this is by keeping the Dry Days 2021 in India list handy. Whether you plan on saving the Dry Days List for 2021 PDF, or Dry Days 2021 List JPEGs or just bookmark this page for a quick check on Dry Days in India in 2021, we are always here to have your back! A complete list of all the dry days in 2021.

But first, let us know about these Dry Days? What are Dry Days, and why are some specific days declared as Dry Days in India? Well, here’s your answer. According to the Alcohol Laws in India, Dry days are particular days when alcohol sale is not permitted. Most Indian states observe these days on significant national festivals/occasions as mentioned above. Dry Days are also observed during elections, and these dates are decided as per Election Commission of India. Some Dry Days are pan-India, but there are a handful days of them varying from state to state. Like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on February 19 is declared Dry Day in Maharashtra but not in other parts of the country. Similarly, Guru Ravidas Jayanti on February 27 is a Dry Day date only in Delhi.

Most of us have experienced the emotion of suddenly planning an impromptu party that is only spilled dry thanks to the usual Dry Days that India is accustomed to observe. Whether it is the National Holidays like Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15) and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) or festive occasions like Ganesh Chaturthi or Ashadi Ekadashi, having a clear idea on the Dry Days in India and quickly setting up a reminder is a sure-shot way of making sure all your 2021 plans are lit. Here’s the complete list of all the Dry Days in India in 2021. Do note that some of them are only applicable in certain states.

List of Dry Days 2021 in India

Dry Day Dates 2021 Why Is it a Dry Day If State-Specific 14th January (Thursday) Makar Sankranti 26th January (Tuesday) Republic Day 30th January (Saturday) Martyrs’ Day 19th February (Friday) Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Maharashtra 27th February (Saturday) Guru Ravidas Jayanti Delhi 8th March (Monday) Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti 11th March (Thursday) Maha Shivratri 29th March (Monday) Holi 2nd April (Friday) Good Friday 14th April (Wednesday) Ambedkar Jayanti 21st April (Wednesday Ram Navami 25th April (Sunday) Mahavir Jayanti 1st May (Saturday) Maharashtra Day Maharashtra 12th May (Wednesday)/ 13th May (Thursday) Eid ul-Fitr 20th July (Tuesday) Ashadi Ekadashi Maharashtra 24th July (Saturday) Guru Purnima Maharashtra, Delhi 10th August (Tuesday) Muharram 15th August (Sunday) Independence Day 30th August (Monday) Janmashtami 10th September (Friday) Ganesh Chaturthi 19th September (Sunday) Anant Chaturthi Maharashtra 2nd October (Saturday) Gandhi Jayanti 8th October (Friday) Prohibition Week Maharashtra 15th October (Friday) Dussehra 18th October (Monday) Eid-e-Milad 20th October (Wednesday) Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti 4th November (Thursday) Diwali 14th November (Sunday) Karthik Ekadashi 19th November (Friday) Guru Nanak Jayanti 24th November (Wednesday) Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day Delhi, Punjab

We hope that this list helps you plan your 2021 better and ensure that you have a fun and happy time with all your near and dear ones. Here’s to a more adventurous (the normal kind) 2021!

