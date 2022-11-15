It’s National Fast Food Day 2022 and we can’t keep calm! All of us love fast food so on this day, bring alive your love for burgers, tacos and fries on this special day and treat your taste buds. National Fast Food Day 2022 in the United States is celebrated on November 16 every year. This special day is dedicated to honouring fast food and its joyous journey for decades. If you are a foodie, National Fast Food Day is a perfect opportunity to indulge in all those tasty treats! This year, the binge day falls on a Wednesday. National Junk Food Day 2022: From Poutine to Taiyaki, 5 Popular Fast Food That Everyone Should Taste at Least Once in Their Lifetime!

As per historical records, the day was first popularized in the United States in the 1950s. The US hosts the largest fast-food industry in the world with American fast-food restaurants being located in over 100 countries. Fast food is any meal with low preparation time and served to a customer in a packaged form, which they really enjoy and relish. On this National Fast Food Day 2022, take a look at these popular fast food items enjoyed by everyone.

French Fries

French Fries (Photo Credit: Pixabay)

The most popular fast food item among youth and the elderly is French fries, which are found almost everywhere. Not just because they are yummy, French fries are so popular because they are so versatile. Fries are an ideal accompaniment for so many dishes. If you are in a hurry and hungry at the same time, you can also buy a bag of fries to enjoy instantly.

Pizzas

Pizza (Photo Credit: Pixabay)

Despite being a simple dish, there’s something truly special about Pizza! Flatbread with all the veggies or meat and topped with some cheese is all that you crave! Sometimes you just can’t get over the oozing cheese filling of a stuffed-crust pizza. What makes pizza more popular is that it is loaded with all the toppings and veggies, making it really sumptuous!

Burgers

Burgers (Photo Credit: Pixabay)

When you think of fast food, the burger will usually spring to mind. It is one of the best fast food items eaten all over the world. Burger gets its name from ‘hamburger’ because they were introduced to the US in Hamburg in Germany. This fast food is getting more popular day by day with gourmet burgers featuring on the menu of many top restaurants.

Sandwiches

Sandwiches (Photo Credit: Pixabay)

Sandwiches are famous fast food items that are eaten all over the world! You can make your own sandwich at home too and enjoy your evening with a simple cheese sandwich or make it with some gourmet ingredients, homemade chutney, and some spices loaded with all the veggies. Historically, the sandwich is named after the 4th Earl of Sandwich who enjoyed eating meat served between two slices of bread.

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets (Photo Credit: Pixabay)

Another popular fast food choice is chicken nuggets which are particularly popular with kids. Chicken Nuggets are small bite-sized pieces of chicken, coated in bread crumbs and are easy to eat. You’ll find this fast food item on the menu of many fast food places. The chicken nugget was invented in the 1950s by a food scientist called Robert C Baker. He called it the chicken crispy.

