The celebrations for Navratri 2022 are in full swing. People are enjoying the festival by going out on the streets and visiting the pandals set up at different places with idols of Goddess Durga. Navratri is all about celebrating nine different avatars of Maa Durga. The ninth day celebrates Goddess Siddhidatri and this day is marked by the colour of optimism, which is pink. It represents kindness, harmony and affection. Devotees offer pink food, pink clothes and pink flowers to Maa Siddhidatri on the ninth day of Navratri. As you make offerings to Maa Durga, check out these recipes for pink food and beverages on this day. Navratri 2022 Bhog Items: Learn How To Prepare These 7 Fast-Friendly Dishes This Sharad Navratri.

The ninth day or Navami is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Siddhidatri, who is also known as Mahalakshmi. She sits on a lotus and rides a lion, and is believed to be the Goddess of power. Goddess Siddhidatri comforts devotees with her compassion on the last day of Sharad Navratri. As you worship Maa Siddhidatri and pray for her blessings on the ninth day of Navratri 2022, here are pink recipes that you can try out for the day. Navratri 2022 Dates & List of Colours PDF for Free Download Online: Date-Wise 9 Colour Dress To Wear on Nine Days, Get Full Calendar and Significance of Each Colour.

Rose Rasmalai Recipe

Rasmalai is delicious, irresistible and an amazing dessert. The given recipe will help you make a Rasmalai with a twist of rose flavour. Many people also make Rabri Rasmalai, which is another variation of the dish.

Rose Coconut Laddoos

The colour of the day is pink and there's nothing better than enjoying Rose Coconut Laddoos on your fasting day.

Navratri Special Milkshakes

Prepare these special Navratri milkshakes in pink to start enjoying the fasting day with something filling and refreshing.

Maha Navami is the most significant puja day as the puja performed on this day is equal to the one performed on all eight days combined. People also prefer to do Kanya Pujan on this day by worshipping young girls as the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Wishing everyone a Happy Navratri 2022!

