Happy Sawan Shivratri 2022 Vrat! There are 12 Shivratri in the Hindu calendar every year, but two of these Shivratri are given immense importance. The most prominent of these is considered to be Shivaratri of Falgun month, which is also called Mahashivratri. Apart from this, the second important Shivratri is considered to be Sawan Shivratri which this year falls on July 26. On this day Lord Shiva is worshipped and blessings are sought by devotees. The glory of Shravan month has been described in Sanatan Dharma and it is believed that Mahadev is pleased with the devotees who observe fast and offer prayers on this day. Sawan Shivratri Vrat 2022 Date Falls on July 26 or July 27? When Must You Keep Fast (Upvas) for Masik Shivaratri Falling in Shravan Month? Here's All You Need to Know.

However, there are a few things one must keep in mind during Sawan Shivratri vrat. There are some special rules regarding offering water and food to Lord Shiva and consuming satvik foods while fasting during Sawan Shivratri. Keeping a fast is considered good not only religiously but also for the body. Fasting relaxes the body's digestive system and increases the metabolic rate. The holy month of Sawan has started and during the month of Sawan, there is a special significance of observing fast and fasting on Mondays which is considered the day of Lord Shiva. If you are going to fast on Sawan Shivratri 2022 here are a few things you should know of:

Sawan Shivratri 2022 Vrat: Kinds of Fasts

How strict you fast depends on the perseverance and faith of the person as well as on their health. While some people stay hungry for the whole day and eat light fruits only in the evening, some people eat fruits, milk and other satvik (fasting-friendly foods) during the fast instead of eating grains, whereas some people eat the whole day. Some people eat only once at night and that too without salt. In such a situation, keeping in mind your health, you should choose the method of fasting.

Sawan Shivratri 2022 Vrat Things To Keep in Mind

There should be no shortage of water in the body during fasting. If possible avoid nirjala fast(without water) for the sake of your health and drink 6-8 glasses of water daily.

Include fruits in your diet which has high content of water, such as grapes, litchi, orange or any other seasonal fruits etc.

Acidity can increase due to being empty stomach, so keep eating some fruits at short intervals.

The person observing the fast of Sawan Shivratri should observe celibacy.

According to faith, salt of any kind should not be consumed. However, one can have fasting salt, also called Sendha namak.

Even if you are not fasting, you should not consume things made from wheat, rice, gram flour and maida etc.

According to religious beliefs, one should eat sattvic food during Sawan Shivaratri. Onion, garlic etc. should not be eaten.

Meat and alcohol should not be consumed during Sawan Shivratri.

The fasting person should not sleep during the day.

The fasting person should not abuse, dispute etc. with anyone.

Sawan Shivratri 2022: What Can You Eat

For breakfast, you can take fruits with skimmed milk, or you can eat soaked almonds with milk.

For lunch, any dish made of sendha (fasting) salt and sabudana can be taken with curd or you can take curd with puri made from buckwheat flour and potato curry.

If you do not consume salt, then you can eat curd, drink milk, and take any sweet thing made from milk.

In the evening, dry fruits will keep you full or you can take fasting chips, or roasted makhana with plain tea.

Sawan Shivratri 2022: Precautions

Do not eat too much-fried food during the fast. This will increase the number of calories.

Eat all the essential nutrients along with proteins, fats, carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals.

Buckwheat flour and potatoes should not be consumed in excess.

Avoid paneer and full cream milk to avoid lethargy during fasting. Consume fresh fruit juice.

Fasting kept in faith is beneficial for health. So, fast only according to what you can handle.

There is also a special rule of this fast that in special circumstances, one can pass the time after 01.15 pm on the night of Sawan Shivratri. Under normal circumstances, the fast should be performed within two hours after sunset. Lord Shiva should be worshipped as much as possible on the day of Sawan Shivratri.

(The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

