The little coloured tags on the bread bags- maybe not in every bread brand in India but they do exist and you should know about them! They’re not just for decoration or some trendy bakery statement. Oh no, these colorful markers are part of a secret, highly classified system that determines when you’ll eat that bread—and possibly how fresh it is. The mystery behind these colourful tags has puzzled many. But fear not, fellow bread lover, because we’re about to unwrap the truth (pun intended). Let's decode the secret society of bakery labelling. Simple Breakfast Recipes With Bread: These Easy-To-Make Snacks Are Perfect for Busy Mornings.

Is This Bread Fresh? Only the Tag Knows…

Let’s start with the basics: bread bags are tagged with different colors, and each color means something. But does it mean “freshness,” “quality,” or simply “I’m a label, I’ll confuse you”? Well, in the world of bread, each color signifies the day of the week the bread was baked.

Why Do They Do This to Us? Just Tell me!

The real question: Why does it matter? Does the color make the bread taste better? Does it suddenly have magical powers if it’s tagged “Red” on a Wednesday? Sadly, no. The color coding system is about inventory management and rotation. It’s meant to help bakers track their loaves and ensure they don’t stay on the shelves longer than necessary. So if you're grabbing that green-tagged loaf, just know it’s a Tuesday special. Butter Garlic Naan Declared Best Bread in the World by TasteAtlas With Rating of 4.7, Check Full List Here.

Of course, this system only works if you actually look at the tag. But let’s be honest—how many of us have grabbed a loaf, been charmed by its perfectly smooth bag, and then forgotten to even glance at the color? Also, in India some brands of bread need to get onto this world of tags, you can also buy tags for yourself if you wish to track the bread’s freshness.

While some of us might chuckle at the need for such an elaborate system (because who really needs to know what day their bread was baked?), let’s face it: deep down, we all appreciate that little colored tag telling us when it’s time to chow down. So next time you reach for that loaf of bread, take a moment to love the tiny tag. It’s not just a piece of plastic. It's your bread’s life story, conveniently marked for your convenience.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2025 05:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).