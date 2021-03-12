Can I get HIV without having sex? This is one of the most commonly asked questions. Many people believe that there is a risk of HIV even without having penetrative sex. Sex includes various activities like oral sex, anal sex, foreplay etc. But one of the most common misconceptions has it that only penetrative sex can cause HIV. Is it true? Here's everything you need to know.

Can You Contract HIV Without Having Sex?

If you have not had unprotected (without a condom) vaginal or anal sex, it is unlikely that you are at risk of HIV. There is no risk of HIV by kissing and touching. However, if you have had oral sex with a male, there may be a small risk of getting HIV, especially when they ejaculate in your mouth. Some people use condoms for oral sexual activity. You can also buy flavoured condoms for this. If a man performs oral sex with you, there is less to no risk of getting HIV. Can Not Using Protection While Having Oral Sex Put You at the Risk of HIV and Other STDs? Everything You Need to Know.

5 Ways To Protect Yourself From HIV

Condoms are considered the best remedy for safe sex. Condom not only protects you from unwanted pregnancy but also protects you from infection, HIV / AIDS or other sexual diseases. Wear only one condom at a time, wearing two condoms isn't a great idea.

It is better if you use a lubricated condom during sex. Lubrication not only prevents the condom from bursting, but it is also easy to use.

Avoid oral sex as there is a risk of many types of infections. Many such instances have also come to light when a person has had cancer or sexually transmitted diseases due to oral sex.

While even having a relationship with one partner, you can contract HIV, it is advised to have fewer sex partners.

Sex is helpful in bringing two humans closer to each other. But at the time of doing this, it is important to take care of some things. Because when it comes to sex, you should not ignore safety. Talking openly with your partner about sexual health, safe sex and sexual habits is a good thing. This will help you to stay away from sex-related diseases and you will not be at risk of HIV.

