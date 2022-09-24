Okay, we agree Pumpkin Spiced BBQ rub is not a typical BBQ rub, it is not something you will find in your regular steakhouse menu. BUT are we going to leave PS alone now that fall is just around the corner? Nope. Let us give Pumpkin Spice BBQ rub a shot this Thanksgiving. We normally see the pumpkin spice used in lattes and pies BUT what is Pumpkin Spice, then? Firstly, it def doesn't contain any pumpkin, and all you have to do is combine the following ground spices in a bowl to create Pumpkin Spice aka cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice and cloves. This rub gives a good to some of the classic BBQ flavours for a bit as it works well on ribs and turkey. The heat from the chilli helps balance some of the sweetness you would add with a glaze. Pumpkin Spice Latte Step-By-Step Recipe: How To Brew a Perfect Cup of Starbucks Style PSL Easily at Home To Celebrate Fall? Watch Tutorial Video.

Once you've made the spice and then the rub, you can stow them for a few weeks in an airtight container. The rub will clump up with the sugar in it, but a short shake should fix that. Adding pumpkin spice to your favourite coffee or french toast is a terrific idea. With the help of this delightful, sweet, and flavorful rub, bring out all the wonderful autumnal flavours. This quick-to-prepare rub provides the ideal sweet flavour for chicken and pork.

Homemade Pumpkin Spice BBQ Rub Recipe:

Ingredients:

1/2 cup dark brown sugar

2 Tablespoons kosher salt

1 Tablespoon coarse cracked black pepper

1 Tablespoon garlic powder

1 Tablespoon onion powder

2-3 Teaspoon chili powder

1 Teaspoon smoked paprika

1 Teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 Teaspoon fine ground coffee

Preparation:

Mix the aforementioned ingredients in a bowl with a fork to thoroughly combine. Make sure that there are no lumps. If you see any brown sugar clumps, break them up with the back of a spoon as you continue to stir.

Apply as much rub as you'd like on the meat before grilling it.

For up to two weeks, store any remaining rub in an airtight container.

It's crucial that each individual spice you use is still fresh when creating any kind of spice combination. Sniff them, and if any of them smell strange or have lost their scent, toss them away and get a replacement for a perfect taste.

