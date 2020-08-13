Why do you get those wrinkles? Your age and diet has significant role to play in giving you that saggy skin, right? But apart from these, there is another factor that contributes in makin you look older than you should. We are talking about emotions. All that feelings of anger and frustration is not doing any good to your skin either. Are you wondering how? Read on to find out how certain skin conditions like fine lines, eczema and dermatitis.

Anger

Are you listening? Anger can harm your skin and make you look old. If you are short tempered and that makes you frown constantly, your facial muscles get affected resulting in fine lines and wrinkles. Skincare at 30: Beat Wrinkles and Fine Lines With These Must-Have Anti-Ageing Products.

Frustration

Do you find yourself frustrated always? When frustration and stress is a constant in your life, your body produces a lot of cortisol which weakens the facial blood vessels and affects your facial cells and leading to ageing. Moreover, your condition may worsen with stress if you are already suffering from acne and eczema.

Sadness

It is impossible to smile when you are sad. You constantly frown when you are low which in turn leads to wrinkles especially around the sides of your eyes. Sometimes, this emotion can cause lack of sleep which can lead to puffy and baggy eyes. Plant-Based Diet Can Clear Acne! From Broccoli to Red Bell Peppers, Here Are 5 Veggies You Should Eat For Glowing Skin.

Fear

When you are scared, there is an adrenaline rush which tenses your muscles and make your skin reach a state wherein it loses the natural firmness. All the tension causes folds and bags in the skin. Don’t Lockdown on Skincare! 10 Tips for Healthy and Glowing Skin While You’re Self-Quarantining.

While embarrassment may not always be under control, it can also exaberate acne issues. When you are embarrassed, the rate at which the enzymes are produced altered which can lead to skin pigmentation and premature hair loss. If you want to save your skin, you should work on your mental health first.

