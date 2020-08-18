Ghee is a form of clarified butter which is prepared by removing milk solids and water content. It has a higher smoke point than butter, so it won’t burn when it is cooked above a low temperature. Ghee is mostly used in Indian and Middle East cuisines. Clarified butter comes along with fat-soluble vitamins and healthy fatty acids that keep the body healthy. It is a myth that can lead to weight gain and can harm health. If ghee is taken appropriately, it can work wonders on our health and even help strengthen immunity and aid in weight loss. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Use Desi Ghee to Lose Weight.

Various dishes like dal, khichdi, halwa and parathas are incomplete without the addition of ghee. Ghee should be used regularly in our meals and it is a much better alternative for fattening refined oil. Ghee is prepared from the milk of cow or buffalo. It contains plenty of omega-3 fatty acids along with Vitamin A. Ghee which is made from cow's milk is known as pure desi ghee and this should be consumed for better health. The best part about ghee is that they are suitable for lactose intolerance because the sugar lactose and protein casein are removed with the butter’s milk solids while preparing it. Paneer Health Benefits: Here are Different Cottage Cheese Recipes to Prepare at Home (Watch Videos)

Health Benefits of Ghee

1. Weight Loss - Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has mentioned in her book 'Don't Lose Your Mind, Lose Your Weight' that desi ghee contains a type of saturated fat which has a short-chain fatty acid that helps burn stubborn fat in the body. This form of clarified butter also consists of fat-soluble vitamins which aid in weight loss.

2. Smooth Digestion - Ghee balances the heating element of the body and also prevent constipation. It helps excrete toxins from the body and works as a great detoxifying ingredient.

3. Strong Immunity - Ghee comes along with strong microbial agent which helps boost immunity. As per Ayurveda, ghee can clear infections by Nyasa treatment. Pouring just a few drops of lukewarm pure desi ghee into nostrils first thing in the morning can help avoid cold, common flu and other viral infections.

4. Good For Heart Health - The presence of vitamin K2 in desi ghee helps lower bad 'LDL' cholesterol and simultaneously increase good 'HDL' cholesterol. This, in turn, improves heart health.

5. Improves Bone Health - The vitamin K2 in ghee helps in the absorption of calcium which improves bone health. Vitamin K2 extracts calcium from the arteries and fortifies bones with it.

It must also be noted that ghee is high in calories. As per the data of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), one tablespoon of ghee consists of around 120 calories. However, for best results, you should add one teaspoon of desi ghee in your meal thrice in a day.

