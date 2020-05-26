How to Avoid Your Eye Glasses From Fogging When Wearing a Face Mask? Tips to Prevent Pesky Condensation on The Lenses

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian wearing a mask (Photo Credits: Twitter)

To slow the spread of the new coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends all citizens wear a face mask in public. While it is one one of the best ways to prevent a COVID-19 infection, there are a few downsides of wearing one. Apart from facing breathing difficulties, weaing a face mask may also fog up your lenses. Here's why it happens and what you can do to prevent your glasses from fogging.

Why Do Glasses Fog When You Wear a Face Mask?

When you wear a mask, your warm breath escapes from the top of the cover and lands on the colder glass surface. It then creates a condensation or fog on the glasses. You must have noticed a similar effect when you open a hot oven door.

What Should You Do to Prevent Your Glasses From Fogging?

Wear a mask that fits well: Many medical covers have a metal strip that allows you to mould the mask to your nose and cheeks. If you are making a homemade mask, twist tie into the top of your face mask. This will help you to fit the mask to your face more effectively. Also, adjust the straps and ear loops so that it fits properly.

Tape your mask. Tape your mask across the bridge of your nose and cheeks to prevent foggy glasses. You can use any tape. Just ensure to test it on a different part of your body to ensure it doesn't irritate your skin.

Pull your mask up. A simple way to decrease the fog on your specs is to pull your mask higher on your face. Then use the weight of your lenses on top of the face mask to block the flow of air. This method can be most effective if you are wearing large, thick, frames.

Use an anti-fog wipe or spray. These can be extremely effective. Just keep in mind that anti-fog sprays may not work as well on glasses with coatings such as anti-glare, or anti-smudge, or anti-fingerprint.

Washing your glasses with soapy water may also prevent the fogginess. You can also use shaving cream, baby shampoo, and toothpaste to wash your specs.