National Cancer Awareness Day was launched in 2014 by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. It is observed on November 5. The observance aims to generate awareness on early detection of the disease has avoiding lifestyle that causes cancer. The day coincides with the birth anniversary of eminent French-Polish scientist Madame Curie. She is known for her discovery of radium and polonium and contribution to the fight against cancer. Her groundbreaking work led to the development of nuclear energy and radiotherapy for the treatment of cancer. National Cancer Survivors Day 2020 Date, History and Significance: Here's How First Sunday of June Is Observed To 'Demonstrate That Life After a Cancer Diagnosis Can Be a Reality'.

In 1975, the Indian government had initiated the National Cancer Control Programme to provide cancer treatment facilities in the country. In 1984-85, the programmed aimed at prevention and early detection of the disease.

In India, nearly 1.1 million new cases are being reported every year. Two-thirds of cancer cases are diagnosed at an advanced stage thus reducing patients' chances of survival. In India, it is estimated that one woman dies of cervical cancer every 8 minutes. In 2018, tobacco (smoked and smokeless) use accounted for 3,17,928 deaths (approx) in men and women. Oral cavity and lung cancer account for over 25% of cancer deaths in males and breast cancer and oral cavity account for 25% of cancers in females. Scientists Discover Aggressive 'Hot Spots' Inside Breast Cancer Tumours.

On National Cancer Awareness Day, people were encouraged to report to government hospitals, CGHS and municipal clinics for the free screening of the disease. Information booklets are also circulated to generate awareness on how to reduce the chances of getting cancer and to understand the signs of early symptoms. Some of the types of cancer treatment include immunotherapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, hormone therapy, targeted therapy, stem cell transplant, surgery and prescribed medicine etc. Maintaining a good lifestyle is important to keep diseases at way. Some of it includes is following a healthy diet, avoiding intoxicants, being physically active, sun protection and regular check-ups. National No Bra Day 2020 Date and Significance: Ditch Your Bras to Raise Awareness on Breast Cancer.

While each type of cancer comes has varied symptoms, some needs to be brought to the attention of a medical practitioner at the earliest. But it is important to note that the presence of these symptoms does not necessarily mean cancer and one must consult a doctor before coming to a conclusion. Blood-tinged saliva, blood in the stool, unexplained anaemia, breast lump or breast discharge and lumps in the testicles are some of the symptoms one should bring to the notice of a doctor.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2020 01:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).