Proper nutrition causes your body to function, grow and remain healthy. However, a lack of proper nourishment can make your body weak and more prone to diseases and illnesses. Around 60 lakh children die every year worldwide due to lack of proper nutrition. Eating healthy food on a daily basis is important to meet the needs of your body. Poor nutrition hinders growth, the wellbeing of our body and also reduce the ability of our immune system to fight off illnesses. Many health issues are caused due to poor nutrition, for example, stress, fatigue, nutritional deficiencies and the risk of developing some illnesses such as obesity, tooth decay, hypertension etc. Nutrients are broadly classified into seven major groups: Carbohydrates (CHO), Lipids (fats), Proteins, Vitamins, dietary fibre, Minerals, Water. We need Proteins to keep our immune system strong and build muscles for growth. Milk products and eggs contain protein. Our body also needs various vitamins like vitamins C, E and beta-carotene to prevent disease-causing factors. Antioxidants from fresh fruits and tea are micronutrients that help protect our immune system too. National Nutrition Week 2020: Health Experts Shed Light on Nutrient Deficiencies in Women, Kids.

Moreover, one must drink 4-5 litres of water every day and not shy away from healthy carbs and fats from foods like olive oil, fish, nuts, avocados and fatty acids. Essential minerals such as iron, calcium, and zinc, plant-derived phytochemicals are said to provide protection from heart diseases, diabetes, cancer, arthritis, and osteoporosis and therefore it is important that one must eat a diverse range of foods like fruits, vegetables, including cereals, legumes, and lean meats to protect the body. Here are some of the health conditions that are caused by poor nutrition:

Obesity

Nutritional Deficiencies

Tooth Decay

High Blood Pressure

High Cholesterol

Cardiovascular diseases

Type-2 Diabetes

Osteoporosis

Some Cancers

Depression

Eating Disorders

It is very important that your body gets all the nutrients from healthy foods for the body to function well. Every nutrient has a different role in the body and their deficiency may cause different health conditions. For eg. About 25 percent of the world's population is deficient in iron and they may have problems like anemia.

