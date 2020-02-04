Palak Paneer for Good Health? 5 Reasons Why Should Eat This Delicious Indian Dish for Weight Loss and Better Digestion

Palak Paneer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Who doesn't want to enjoy a healthy mouth-watering dish? Of course, when a food item is delicious and at the same time provides health benefits, it is no less than a happy miracle. No person would refrain from eating it. One such delicious dish is palak paneer that is a powerhouse of essential nutrients. Paneer or cottage cheese is one of the best sources of protein for vegetarians. And spinach ranks high on everyone's list when it comes to eating healthy. And it's time we discuss the importance of good nutrition that this tasty combination would bring to us in the form of palak paneer. Health benefits of palak paneer also includes weight loss and better digestion. Sarson ka Saag is The Best Winter Dish For Good Taste And Health; Here's Why You Must Eat Mustard Leaves.

Palak paneer is one of the most loved dishes in the Indian subcontinent. You are most likely to eat it as one of the main food items at weddings or on important functions. It is also a speciality on the menu card of many Indian eateries, restaurants and fine dinings. And not only that, Palak Paneer is also regularly prepared at home as they are comparatively easy to prepare. Palak paneer is mostly eaten with chapatti or naan. It is considered as a complete nutritious dish with the cottage cheese providing much-needed protein and calcium to the body, while spinach is enriched with zinc, iron and vitamins.

Health Benefits of Palak Paneer

1. Helps in Weight Loss: We know that paneer provides protein which itself plays an important role in weight loss by preserving lean muscle in the body which helps in burning calories. While spinach is rich in dietary fibre that will help control appetite and keep the body full for a longer time.

2. Reduce Blood Pressure: Spinach is rich in antioxidants, which keeps cholesterol levels low and opens up those arteries in your heart that could be blocked.

3. Improves Digestive System: Cottage cheese contains casein protein which easily gets digested by the body. To support it spinach guides in protecting the mucous lining of the stomach and keeps digestive disorders at bay.

4. Helps Fetal Development in Expecting Mothers: The presence of folate a B-complex vitamin helps fetal development in expecting mothers.

5. Increases Testosterone Levels in Males: A Hundred grams of spinach contains 530 mcg of zinc which can help increase the testosterone levels in males.

How to Make Palak Paneer at Home? Watch Video of Recipe

While cooking palak paneer, low-fat cottage cheese should be used and use of fresh creams as toppings should be avoided to make it a healthy meal. Also, avoid overcooking the spinach as it will reduce its nutritional value. After going through its health benefits you should definitely make palak paneer for lunch or dinner today and enjoy it with your loved ones.