Imagine losing a penis and having it "built" on the arms! Yes, that is the reality for a British man who is having a new penis constructed on his arms after his penis fell off due to a severe blood infection. The story of Malcolm McDonald is now going viral after he is having new genitals created on his arm. Not just that, with this new penis he is also getting an extra 2 inches, according to The Sun. It all started four years ago when McDonald suffered a major infection in the perineum area. However, the grafting procedure is not complete yet because of various issues like the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, time scheduling issues. Circumcised vs Uncircumcised Penis: Does Circumcision Affect the Length of Male Genitals and Causes Erection Problems? Here’s the Truth.

In the year 2014, his perineum infection turned into sepsis and caused his fingers, toes, and genitals to turn black. It proceeded to be so severe that soon his penis fell off. He described how he was "completely gutted" when his penis "just dropped off on to the floor" but his testicles remained intact. McDonald found it extremely challenging to cope with the horrific incident and began drinking heavily and felt like "shadow of a man" for two years after losing his penis, says the Sun.

McDonald becomes the world's first person to have a penis to built on his arm. Talking about the tragedy Mc Donald says, "I had struggled for years with an infection in my perineum but I had no idea what could happen". He further said, "When I saw my penis go black I was beside myself. It was like a horror film. I was in a complete panic. I knew deep down it was gone and I was going to lose it". "Because I had been through the devastation of knowing I was going to lose it, I just picked it up and put it in the bin. I went to the hospital and they said the best they could do for me was to roll the remaining stump up like a little sausage roll. It was heartbreaking", he continued.

However, he soon found out about a doctor, Professor David Ralph of London’s University College Hospital who is also called the "penis master" and has been credited for creating a "bionic penis" for Andrew Wardle, who was born without his genitals. It was decided that an arm-graft procedure would take place and it would take about two years.

“It was all my Christmases at once. I was so emotional because it was a chance at a new start,” he said. “I wasn’t worried about the procedure because I had seen what Prof Ralph and his team could do. As far as I was concerned, they were miracle workers and I was up for anything that could give me my willy back,” MacDonald continued.

The procedure includes skin flap taken from Malcolm's right arm to create a penis. The surgeons created a urethra and installed two tubes inflated with a hand-pump. This is said to allow him to achieve a ‘mechanical’ erection. The procedure is still waiting for completion amid the coronavirus pandemic.

