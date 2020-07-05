New Delhi, July 5: Defence Research and Development Organisation chairman G Satheesh Reddy on Sunday said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital is equipped with all the facilities for patients 'free of cost'. Reddy even said that Army personnel will provide their services 24*7.

Speaking to the media, G Satheesh Reddy said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "The hospital is equipped with all the facilities for patients free of cost as well as Army personnel will provide their services 24*7. A garbage dumping land was levelled and cleared to build the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID19 Hospital." Arvind Kejriwal Says 'No Scarcity of Hospital Beds in Delhi' After Visiting Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Care.

Adding more, he said, "The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has manufactured 70 Made in India products so far, to fight against #COVID19. We can manufacture around 25,000 ventilators each month if there is a need. We are ready to export them too."

Here's what G Satheesh Reddy said:

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited a newly-created temporary hospital with 1,000 beds including 250 in the ICU, which will treat COVID-19 patients. Even Delhi Chief Minister visited the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital and said that there is no scarcity of hospital beds. He said that Delhi has now over 15,000 beds out of which 5300 are occupied.

