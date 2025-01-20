With old age, it becomes necessary to stay active to maintain strength, flexibility and health in general. Targeted exercises included in your routine will help to counteract the ageing process and promote longevity of well-being. The targeted exercises will help to promote well-being. Here are some of the exercises which you can follow to remain fit and healthy. National Fitness Day: From Jumping Jacks to Burpees, Best Cardio Workouts That You Can Do at Home To Stay Fit!

Moderate Cardio

Walking is a common form of moderate cardio, especially popular with older adults. Cardio releases endorphins, which can help you feel good and reduce stress and anxiety that can keep you awake.

Standing Calf Raise

The next anti-ageing exercise that helps to reverse the natural ageing process is the standing calf raise. It targets the calf muscles especially the one of the outer section of the leg that aids in shaping and establishing the size of calves.

Aerobics

This is a type of cardio exercise that will improve the health of your heart, your circulation, and your brain health – all of which are necessary to remain young. It uses large muscle groups in the body. This type of exercise is usually rhythmic and repetitive.

Squats

If you want to stay young, do squats! It helps in working out the entire body, especially the hamstrings, the hips, the glutes and the quads. Don’t try to exert too much on your body.

Resistance Training

This type of exercise improves the strength of your muscles and optimizes your endurance level. You can do it by joining bands, weights, bars, dumbbells and similar items.