November is a time dedicated to celebrating veganism, and it’s heartwarming to see the diverse reasons people embrace this lifestyle. For some, it stems from deep ethical convictions or strong religious beliefs; for others, it’s about exploring new business opportunities that come with government support. Some view it as a trendy lifestyle choice—a symbol of the current culture. Regardless of the motivations, what truly matters is that we all move towards a common goal of mindfulness and compassion for all living beings. Let’s come together this month to honour and celebrate Vegan Month, fostering understanding and kindness in our shared journey.

Looking ahead, it's encouraging to see many organizations and dedicated individuals stepping up to illuminate our lifestyles. As we approach this month of celebration, we can anticipate honouring the efforts of those true-to-their-cause organizations and vibrant young individuals who are committed to these important disciplines. Exciting events are on the horizon, showcasing their hard work and passion! “Mercy For Animals” is a young organization that truly embodies authenticity in its heartfelt commitment to protecting animals. Their grassroots focus reflects a profound understanding of the challenges faced by vulnerable creatures, and the initiatives they champion represent a compassionate, progressive approach to ending outdated and harmful practices against animal rights. Their mission is to end industrial animal agriculture by constructing a just and sustainable food system.

As November unfolds, the “Ekatva Festival,” warmly welcomed us to an inspiring celebration of unity and oneness in the vegan community. This festival embodies a heartfelt vision of a peaceful planet, showcasing the modest tapestry of art, history, and culture while promoting infotainment that uplifts artisans, homegrown brands, and compassionate lifestyles. In the same spirit, “Vegan First” serves as a nurturing online resource in India, offering guidance and support for those looking to embrace a vegan lifestyle. With a wealth of organic products, brands, and restaurant options, this platform brings together celebrities and brands to share their journeys toward veganism. Their stories of transformation inspire countless individuals who aspire to adopt a cleaner lifestyle but may feel hesitant about making the change. Through these initiatives, we create a more compassionate world together, one step at a time.

In India, many of us have deep-rooted traditions that involve honouring animals and nature, seeing them as integral to our humanity. From the practice of Surya Namaskar in yoga to the simple acts of feeding birds, insects, and other animals, these rituals resonate with our belief in nurturing the world around us. For those of us who choose to adopt a lifestyle that embraces these values for medical or ethical reasons, it feels more like a natural evolution rather than a challenging shift or struggle. It’s about finding harmony with our beliefs and daily habits.

