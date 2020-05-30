Weight Loss Tip of the Week: Eating Boiled Chicken Helps You Lose Weight; Here's How (Watch Video)

Boiled Chicken (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Weight loss highly depends on what a person eats on a daily basis. In order to reduce weight, it is necessary to consume nutritious meals, which fulfil your macronutrient and micronutrient requirements. If you eat foods high in protein, it helps in lean muscle development and fat loss. One such food is boiled chicken, which is recommended by almost all health experts and dieticians around the world. In this week's weight loss tip, let's take a look at boiled chicken properties that can help you shed some kilos. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Eat Dates (Khajur) to Lose Weight.

Boiled chicken is easy to prepare and for weight loss, it is recommended to eat the boneless flesh. The breast of chicken contains only protein and is very low in fat. The best part about chicken is that it contains healthy fat which is mostly unsaturated. As per SELFNutritionData, a skinless, cooked chicken breast 172 g contains 54 g of protein. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Eat Cucumber to Lose Weight (Watch Video)

Boiled Chicken For Weight Loss

Boiled chicken is rich in protein, which keeps a person satiated for a longer time and helps in effective fat loss by preserving lean muscles. Also, the chicken falls under the category of white meat, which has lesser fat quotient and, hence, can be used instead of red meat in a weight loss plan. Eating boiled chicken while dieting helps you control your calories. According to a research study presented in the 'American Journal of Gastroenterology', eating chicken may benefit your colon health.

Boiled Chicken Recipe

After boiling chicken, you can shred chicken and use it to prepare chicken clear soup, healthy chicken salad and likewise many other nutritious dishes. However, it must be noted, that for an overall healthy body, you should eat other healthy foods which are rich in vitamins, minerals and most importantly, keep a check on your daily calorie intake.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)