World Iodine Deficiency Day is annually celebrated on October 21 to raise awareness amongst people about this micronutrient. Iodine is needed by the body for producing the thyroid hormone which is essential to control the body’s metabolism. The deficiency of iodine can lead to Iodine Deficiency Disorders (IDD). This can be prevented by proper diet and including specific foods which can avoid iodine deficiency. On the occasion of World Iodine Deficiency Day 2020, we will share with you five healthy foods which can help avoid hypothyroidism. Dangerous Consequences of Iodine Deficiency That You Must Know Of.

Iodine deficiency can lead to swelling of the thyroid gland, known as goitre and hypothyroidism, which can cause fatigue, muscle weakness and weight gain. The recommended daily intake (RDI) of iodine is 150 mcg per day for most adults. The best way to avoid iodine deficiency is to add iodised salt to your meals. Half a teaspoon (3 grams) over the course of the day is enough to avoid a deficiency.

Five Foods That Are Rich in Iodine

1. Yoghurt

Yoghurt for Weight loss (Photo Credits: Pxhere)

As per the study published in the National Institute of Health, a cup of plain yoghurt provides approximately half of the daily recommended amount of iodine. Yoghurt is also good for the stomach and works as a good probiotic.

2. Shrimp

Shrimps (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Shrimps are loaded with iodine. Their bodies soak up the mineral from seawater that gets accumulated in their bodies. Including this seafood regularly in your meal can help avoid iodine deficiency.

3. Eggs

Eggs For Breakfast (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Eggs are a good source of iodine. Majority of this mineral is present in the yolk part of the egg. As per the study published in the National Institute of Health, one large egg contains 24 mcg of iodine which is 16 per cent of the daily recommended value.

4. Cheese

Cheddar Cheese (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Cheese like cheddar and mozzarella are rich in iodine. Include this delicious dairy product regularly in your meal to avoid iodine deficiency.

5. Sardines

Sardines (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Sardines are low in calories and contain a decent amount of iodine. That's not all this seafood is also a good source of poly-unsaturated and mono-unsaturated fat.

Including above-mentioned foods will not only avoid iodine deficiency but will also enrich your body with various essential minerals and vitamins. On World Iodine Deficiency Day 2020, educate yourself and learn more about the importance of including iodine-rich foods in your meals.

