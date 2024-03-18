World Obesity Day, observed annually on March 4, serves as a global platform to raise awareness about the growing obesity epidemic and its impact on public health worldwide. It highlights the need for concerted action to address the complex factors contributing to obesity, including unhealthy diets, sedentary lifestyles, environmental influences, and socioeconomic disparities. As you observe World Obesity Day 2024, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of 5 doable things you can do to maintain the right weight. Five Easy Lifestyle Changes To Adopt and Prevent Obesity.

Through education, advocacy, and policy initiatives, World Obesity Day aims to promote prevention strategies, support individuals in achieving healthy weight management, and advocate for policies that create environments conducive to healthy living. By uniting stakeholders from across sectors, World Obesity Day strives to tackle this pressing public health issue and reduce the burden of obesity-related diseases and complications on individuals, communities, and healthcare systems.

1. Mindful Eating: Practice mindful eating by paying attention to your hunger cues and eating slowly. Focus on nourishing your body with balanced meals rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains. Avoid distractions while eating, such as screens or multitasking, to fully enjoy and savour your food.

2. Regular Physical Activity: Incorporate regular physical activity into your daily routine, aiming for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise most days of the week. Choose activities you enjoy, whether it's walking, cycling, swimming, or dancing, and make it a priority to move your body regularly to support weight management and overall health.

3. Portion Control: Be mindful of portion sizes to avoid overeating. Use smaller plates and bowls to help control portions, and pay attention to serving sizes recommended on food labels. Avoid super-sizing meals and practice listening to your body's signals of fullness to prevent unnecessary calorie intake.

4. Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated and support healthy metabolism. Sometimes, thirst can be mistaken for hunger, so staying hydrated can help prevent overeating. Limit sugary drinks and alcohol, which can contribute to excess calorie intake.

5. Seek Support and Accountability: Surround yourself with supportive friends, family, or a health professional who can encourage and motivate you on your weight management journey. Consider joining a support group or enlisting the help of a dietitian or personal trainer for guidance and accountability. Remember, small, sustainable changes over time can lead to long-term success in achieving and maintaining a healthy weight.

Consistency and perseverance are key, and small changes can lead to significant improvements in your overall well-being. Let's join hands on World Obesity Day to empower ourselves and others to embrace healthier habits and combat the global epidemic of obesity for a brighter, healthier future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2024 07:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).