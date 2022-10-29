World Psoriasis Day aims to start a conversation about the challenges faced by people who are suffering from psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. It’s a disease which results from an overactive immune system and is evidenced by rashes on the skin. This disease is often confused with contagious skin disorders and was even compared to leprosy and its accompanying social stigma. This day, therefore, aims to raise awareness about psoriasis and the need for improved access to its treatment. Being a systemic inflammatory disease, the skin condition speeds up the life cycle of skin cells. So while most immune systems take around 30 days to push new cells to the skin, people with the ailment push new cells within two to three days. On World Psoriasis Day 2022, here’s everything you need to know about its date, history, theme, significance and how to observe the day. World Alzheimer’s Day 2022 Date & Theme: Know the Significance of Important Health Day and Raise Awareness About Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

World Psoriasis Day Date, Theme and History

World Psoriasis Day has been observed every year on October 29 for more than a decade and was presented by the International Federation of Psoriasis Associations (IFPA). It recognises those with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis and aims to spread the message of how common this ailment is. The theme for World Psoriasis Day 2022 by IFPA is about unloading psoriatic disease. It says that “by unpacking the causes of mental health complications, we can start to find solutions. No one can do everything, but everyone can do something.” Dr Robert Willan of England had identified psoriasis as its own separate entity in 1809. Over time, the confusion about this disease being contagious was removed and treatment options that targeted overactive immune cells were derived.

Significance and How To Observe World Psoriasis Day

This day is observed to recognise how widespread psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis is and to give out important information to help all those suffering from the ailment. This day is also marked by educational seminars that discuss the latest research and funds are raised for the expanded treatment of the disease. People can observe this day by sharing their stories and by educating other people about the condition.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2022 08:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).