World Stroke Day is observed annually to raise awareness about the ailment which affects one in four adults in their lifetime, according to World Stroke Organization (WSO). A stroke happens when the blood supply to the brain is cut off, which results in temporary or permanent damage to the brain cells. The people who recover from a stroke may end up suffering from a disability, which is why this day is observed to help stroke victims and to also understand how it can be prevented. The signs of a stroke are usually loss of movement, dizziness, confusion and difficulty in speaking. People with high blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes are also at a higher risk of suffering from a stroke. This is why adopting a healthy lifestyle is encouraged to prevent it. On World Stroke Day 2022, here’s everything you need to know about its date, significance, history, theme and how to observe this day. World Heart Day 2022 Date, History & Theme: What Is the Significance of the Day Raising Awareness About Cardiovascular Diseases? Everything You Need To Know.

Date, Theme and History of World Stroke Day

This day is observed every year on October 29 and the theme for World Stroke Day 2022 is #Precioustime, with the aim of encouraging people to understand the signs and symptoms of a stroke and ways to prevent it. This theme takes off from last year’s campaign "Minutes Can Save Lives". This day was first celebrated in 2006 by World Stroke Organization to “promote research and teaching in this area that will improve the care of stroke victims throughout the world”. The organization recognises the efforts of all professionals who have contributed to reducing the stroke rate and aims to help spread awareness about the ailment.

Significance and How To Observe World Stroke Day

World Stroke Day is observed to serve as a reminder of how dangerous a stroke can be if it remains untreated. This day also encourages people to take better care of their bodies by adopting a healthier lifestyle with a better diet and exercise plan. To observe this day, the organization raises awareness about how the risk of a stroke has increased over the years. Therefore, this day can be observed by encouraging people to get regular checkups and by spreading the message to everyone we know about the ways in which a stroke can be prevented.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2022 08:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).