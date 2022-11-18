It's World Vasectomy Day 2022! The special day, also known as WVD, is an annual event that will be observed on November 18 this year across the world. This day aims to raise global awareness of vasectomy as a male-oriented solution to prevent unintended pregnancies. Every year, World Vasectomy Day is celebrated during the month of November with activities for doctors and institutions. To understand the history and significance of this day, we must first know what vasectomy is.

Vasectomy is a surgical procedure for male sterilization or permanent contraception. During the procedure, the male vasa deferentia are sealed to prevent sperm from entering the urethra. This process prevents the fertilization of a female through sexual intercourse. The incisions are small and hence hospitalization is not normally required as the procedure is not complicated. Breast Reconstruction Awareness (BRA) Day 2020 Date, History & Significance: Know More About Women’s Right to Reconstructive Surgeries After Breast Cancer Diagnosis & Treatment.

History of World Vasectomy Day

World Vasectomy Day (WVD) was founded in 2013 by American filmmaker Jonathan Stack and vasectomy provider, Dr Doug Stein. Stack got this idea while he was working on a documentary about the decision of having a vasectomy. As per history, Dr Douglas Stein was scheduled to perform vasectomies in front of an audience at the Royal Institution of Australia (RiAus) to launch the inaugural World Vasectomy Day in 2013.

During the World Vasectomy Day anniversaries thereafter, a live broadcast of vasectomy was held in several countries. The event's third edition was hosted by Indonesia in 2015 while the fourth edition was centred in Kenya and featured a vasectomy broadcast live on Facebook. At its fifth anniversary on November 17, 2017, in Mexico, more than 1,200 people from more than 50 countries joined the event, making it the largest male-focused family planning event in history.

Significance of World Vasectomy Day

Vasectomy is one of the few male-oriented birth control methods to prevent unintended pregnancies. The process needs more awareness and therefore this day is celebrated to help people understand the underlying motto better. Several myths surround this procedure of male birth control that discourages most people from opting for it. Hence, this day plays a key role in educating people and letting them know the exact benefits of this method.

To educate the masses and help them understand vasectomy, doctors who perform vasectomy come together and help create awareness via online and offline events, seminars and discussions.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2022 01:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).