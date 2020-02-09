Here’s What Actor Raj Hemant Tapkir Has to Say About His Plans of Becoming a Social Media Influencer!

Raj Hemant Tapkir (Photo Credits: File Image)

The key to staying relevant in the film industry is hard work, patience and most importantly luck. Things take time in the industry as every artist or actor have something different written in their fate. One name that is trying the best to make his name in the entertainment industry is Raj Hemant Tapkir, an ordinary man with some extraordinary dreams. He is from Pune and belongs to the family of farmers. Besides this, his family is into business and has a strong political background. However, the 27-year old man was always interested in acting.

With being an actor, he is a businessman and a social worker. It was during his school he realised his potential to become an actor. Extra curriculum activities like drama, dance and skit made him fall in love with the creative field. He believes that acting is a confidence booster which makes a person more physically active. Not just acting, but fashion also holds great importance in Raj’s life. He has walked the ramp for many fashion events and currently he is trying to put his best foot forward to collaborate with the top brands of India.

Blogging and being an influencer is another activity which Raj loves. Sharing his views about blogging he said, “Bloggers are pretty much available all over the world. With the latest innovations in social media, people have become smarter and have chosen their careers into social media. I believe influencers have a lot of responsibility on their shoulders as they are the ones who influence the users to buy a product of a particular brand.” Apart from this, the new-age apps like TikTok and Helo have made ordinary people as stars. “I love to interact with the audience and I know that I can be a great social media influencer”, he added. With all said and done, we wish the young man all the best for his upcoming projects.