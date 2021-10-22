For those who don’t know Dermaplaning is a skin treatment that uses an exfoliating blade to skim dead skin cells and hair from your face. It’s also called microplaning or blading. It aims to make your skin’s surface smooth, youthful, and radiant. This treatment claims to remove deep scarring from acne and marks on your skin. It’s also used to remove “peach fuzz,” the short, soft hairs on your face. Anyone with any skin type can opt for Dermaplane treatment. This is usually done by the dermatologist and is usually expensive. However, Finishing Touch Flawless has a solution. An at-home Dermaplane GLO tool, which yields the same results as going to a dermatologist and at a fraction of the cost and in the comfort of your own home. This tool is easy to use, convenient and a one-time investment for a lifetime of Flawless skin. Here are the benefits of the Flawless Dermaplane GLO: Finishing Touch Flawless Facial Hair Remover & Other Top 4 Must-Haves All Women Need in Their Handbag To Look Stylish All Day, Everyday.

• Exfoliates dry, dead skin and removes peach fuzz

• Professional-style dermaplaning in your own home

• Instantly reveals smoother, more radiant, younger-looking skin

• Elegant contour design with professional-grade Japanese stainless steel blade

• Specially designed safety guard helps prevent nicks and cuts

• Built-in LED light — never miss a spot

• Includes 6 replacement heads

