It’s known that we women love tour handbags and feel the need to fill it with everything possible just to be safe. But how many of those can we use to look our best even when we’re caught off guard? Not too many! For this reason, we’ve shortlisted five items that we believe are absolutely essential to carry in your handbag to look stylish anytime, anywhere. Finishing Touch Flawless: How Can One Differentiate Between an Original and a Counterfeit?

1. Lip and Cheek Tint

A lip and cheek tint is perfect for carrying. It serves the purpose of a blush and a lip colour in just one product and helps add a pop of colour to the face.

2. Finishing Touch Flawless Facial Hair Remover

Finishing Touch Flawless Facial Hair Remover is perfect for those days when you notice a few loose hairs on the face just after stepping out of the house. With this device, you can instantly, painlessly remove hair since it’s mess-free and can be used anywhere, even while travelling. Its lipstick like packaging won’t even draw any attention. With this device, you can always look picture perfect.

3. Finishing Touch Flawless Brows

Similarly, the Flawless Brows are a must, you can get away with not filling your brows, but you cannot get away with shabby brows. Having this brow device in your handbag ensures perfect brows in just a couple of minutes with no pain or redness.

4. BB CREAM

A BB cream is perfect for covering light blemishes and giving you an even base. Most BB Creams have SPF, which is great for sun protection, so select one that does.

5. Hairbrush

Always carry a foldable brush, to detangle your hair. Merely using your fingers won’t make the cut. Find a small portable brush for knot-free hair even on the go.

We hope you love these easy-to-carry products we recommend in the aforementioned list. Because these will make you look put-together without spending a minute extra fussing over carrying unnecessary extras.

