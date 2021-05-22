“The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing”.

All the self-made millionaires need to start from somewhere. Pushkar Raj Thakur has set an example that if you are consistent in your thoughts and have the caliber to work for the fulfillment of your dreams, then no power in the universe can stop you from being successful.

Pushkar Raj has started his first business at just the age of 17, it was coaching business where he hired faculty for different streams and together, they have taught thousands of students offline. later on, he discovered the potential of an online platform and established his YouTube channel which has now crossed almost 2 million subscribers.

His hard work and enthusiasm towards his aim have made him the youth icon who is also an influential motivational speaker. Pushkar Raj Thakur says – ‘the only way to improve the economy of India is to inspire people to work for their own business instead of just preparing for the jobs'.

‘Business gives you profit; brand gives you royalty'. Several people have created a phenomenally successful business and were able to change the world around them. They had a common thing that is their own goal for which they were passionate. It has been noted that most of the wealthy people have started their own business and they succeed to build them from the ground up. “the only freedom in the world is financial freedom”. Getting financially independent and living the life you dreamed about is the first sign of success.

Each one of us has a unique set of talents, it’s just about how well you can utilize them in your life. Having an idea and a goal is enough for one to climb the first stair of your journey. now comes the turn to implement the idea into your life .it doesn’t matter how small you start with; you will be able to take it to new heights if you are consistent towards your work and you are capable enough to accept the challenges and risk which will come in your path.

“Your dreams should be high enough that the sky looks small. A bird that lives in a cage is not known as Eagle”. Creating a new business requires hard work, power of tolerance for frustration and failures. There comes phases were willing to carry your business seems to be losing everything you have in present. But quitting at this point is even worse, it requires an obsession to achieve your goal, more than generating money out of it. Seeking advisors and consultants at this point results to give a kick to your business. Stepping back is never in the option of self-made people. They take forward what they have started and eventually it leads to success.

Pushkar Raj Thakur has a view that rather than academic education we should also focus on financial and skilled-based education. Which will help the upcoming generation to pursue their talent and build their career as an entrepreneur. If at early age the idea is molded towards the correct direction, it can lead to unstoppable success.

‘Work, work, work until you reach’.