What if you are a 20-something guy who has never had sex before and is wondering if it is possible for you to ejaculate without having sex? Well, you're not alone. There are several others who wonder if a man can ejaculate and satisfy himself by masturbating rather than having sex. A user on Quora raised a similar query where they revealed that they've never got intimate with someone. So, here's the thing. It isn't always necessary to have sex to feel aroused. There are several ways for a man to be sexually aroused and pleasure himself and this doesn't involve having sex. From watching porn to reading an erotic novel, here are a few options to try from.

Watching porn

Depending on what your mood is, you can choose a porn video to watch. This is the most go-to option available for most guys. However, you need to watch out for websites that have been specifically banned in certain countries.

Reading erotica

An erotic novel or a sensuous story online can work wonders. It can make you create imaginary scenarios and by making the experience more visual, you'd only be turned on even more.

Opt for a hot body massage

Another hot way to ejaculate is to go for a body massage. There are several places that offer massage services and if the massage is good enough, it might just help in getting you an erection.

