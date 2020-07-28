If you have been living under the impression that anal sex cannot cause pregnancy, then you’re wrong. It’s a common misunderstanding that only penetrative sex i.e. penis inside the vagina, without protection, can cause pregnancy. A user on Quora raised a similar query asking users if anal sex can make women pregnant. In short, the answer is a big YES. While it is true the chance of pregnancies are more in terms of vaginal sex, one cannot completely alleviate the fact that anal sex too can cause it. The reason is simple. Anal sexual activity takes place around the vulva and in most cases the semen is likely to be deposited near the cervix, increasing the chances of pregnancy.

In case of anal sex, the semen gets transferred to the rectum, which is a safe zone until it travels and goes and sits near the cervix in the vagina. The reason why this happens is due to the “splash effect” when the semen goes and settles near the cervix after the intercourse, due to the shape of our body, it tends to drip toward the vagina, causing pregnancies. While the travelling of the sperm can be a rare occurrence, one cannot completely deny and confirm that it doesn’t happen at all.

According to several online studies, unprotected vaginal penetration has 85% of chances to cause a pregnancy, unprotected anal intercourse has around 15–20 % of chance to cause a pregnancy. If you’re unsure about the pregnancy, get a urine test done to get clarity on the same. And that’s why, it is always recommended to use a condom to avoid unwanted pregnancy.

What is also common is the spread of STD’s or Sexually Transmitted Diseases as it can be easily transmitted by males. Sometimes, anal sexual activity can also pave way of extremely painful Urinary Tract Infections or UTI’s.

