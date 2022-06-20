It is National Kissing Day 2022 today! Just as the name suggests the day is dedicated to a sexy & intimate ritual- kissing! While it may seem easy to watch kisses in movies or even in XXX porn but it is not easy. Kiss is known to connect two people physically as well as mentally It is a language of love, that needs no words. It also helps you understand the state of mind of your partner via their eyes only or movement of their lips. Many research shows that kissing creates a positive energy in your body as well. Some of the most frequently asked questions are benefits of kissing, how to do lip kiss, how to perform French kiss or tongue kiss, how to kiss tutorial videos, how to kiss photos, etc. On this special day aka National Kissing Day, let's discuss the most basic yet important question- HOW TO KISS? We have for you some of the most important tips to keep in mind when you smooch your partner to turn you on for sex!

How to Kiss- Tips to Keep in Mind

When you are kissing your partner, do not think about anything else. When your lips are touching the lips of your partner, concentrate on just that!

Once your lips touch your partner's, loosen up a little and let the kiss take its own pace because there is no right way to kiss. Kiss what you and your partner like and how you let it flow.

Start lightly & kiss comfortably, make it intense if your partner starts getting passionate.

Hold your partner's neck comfortably on the back or side. If you want, you can also hold the partner by the waist.

During kissing, use fingers to caress your partner's face or hair.

Don't forget the neck! While kissing the neck, slowly go upwards and breathe lightly around the ears.

Do not Make These Kissing Mistakes

Check for your breath. Make sure that your mouth doesn't stink otherwise it is punishment for your partner. Therefore, before kissing, take care of dental hygiene.

Use a mouth freshener.

Don't be too loud. Soft moan works.

Do not extend the kiss more than what your partner would like. Feel your partner's body language, set the pace accordingly.

Remember, you do not have to be in a hurry while kissing. In the beginning, by looking into each other's eyes, you come very close to each other. You have to keep in mind that it is not a competition, who is kissing how fast.

