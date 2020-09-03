Often, we confuse someone's niceness to being 'flirty' and often, we also refuse to see the signs when a guy actually gives signs that he likes us. So how do you actually know if a guy is really into you and isn't just willing to be friends? A user on Quora raised a similar query where they asked a legit question about the same. Here are some signs that prove that he is attracted to you. Is Attachment the Same As Love? Here are All the Feelings You Get When You are Truly in Love!

He pays attention

He pays attention to each and every detail. He is always listening to you and your stories carefully and is never distracted.

He makes eye contact

He makes eye contact. It is very important to have eye contact when having a conversation because it shows that the other person is listening and is interested in listening more.

He gives valuable inputs

He shares his take on things. He's just not someone who will sit there and nod to whatever you say but will also give valuable inputs.

He calls you often

Communication is not just restricted to texts. He calls you often and asks how are you doing and how has your day been going.

He is invested in you

When he remembers things about you and asks you about them, means that he is invested in you.

He makes sure you have a good laugh

He tries his best to make the funniest joke so that you have a good laugh!

When he says certain things remind him of you

He remembers your favourite artists, colours, food and when he comes across any of those, he thinks about you.

While these signs can definitely give you clarity on the bigger picture, it is also important to observe his body language when you meet him. This will make it easier for you to understand whether he actually likes you just as a friend or more.

