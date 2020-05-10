Sex Query of the Week: How Does Weight Gain Impact Your Desire to Have Sex? Know More About the Effects of Obesity on Libido

Impact of Obesity On Your Libido (Photo Credits: The Noun Project)

Q. I have gained about 10kg in the past year and I was already overweight by around 10 kgs. However, along with my weight gain, I have noticed a drastically low sex drive. I don't feel like having sex and whenever I try having sex with my part I get tired easily. I have breathlessness and fatigue all the time and don't feel like having sex. Is my low sex drive related to my weight gain? Pls. help!

Ans. Yes, weight gain does have an impact on your sex drive and it kills your libido for various reasons. However, it is important that you get yourself checked for the breathlessness and fatigue, because these can by symptoms of cardiovascular conditions or something else. But yes, sex drive and weight gain are co-related. Health conditions associated with obesity may affect sex drive. While there may be other reasons responsible as well, specific to your case, fat gain in your body can decrease your libido.

How Weight Gain Impacts Sex Drive

Obese people often face problems with their sex drive, arousal and overall performance. While obesity may not be directly related to sex drive, it is the conditions associated with weight gain that lowers the sex drive. Health issues such as high cholesterol and insulin resistance can impact your sexual performance. The issue is more common in men than in women. It is said that when the fatty deposits begin to clog the blood vessels, the blood flow around your penis is impacted

What Can You Do To Curb The Problem

Studies have said that losing as little weight as 3-4 kgs can stimulate your sex hormones and you can see results almost instantly. You can opt for measures to cut down your weight by making some lifestyle changes. Eat more nutritious, wholesome foods to control the blood sugar levels. Opt for a fibre-rich, low fat, protein-rich balanced diet to help lose weight.

You can even opt for workouts to improve the blood flowing to the pelvic area. However, the point here is to stay positive. While accepting your body the way it is, just take little steps towards nurturing it better!