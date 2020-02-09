Sex Query of The Week: Why Should Men Masturbate Before Having Sex To Last Longer In Bed

Masturbation representational image (Photo credits: Pixabay)

Q. I am in a relationship with this woman from the past one year and we have stopped having sex from the past few months. In the beginning of our relationship, we used to have a lot of sex but recently, I have noticed that my girlfriend doesn't want to have have sex with me. When I confronted her about this she said that it was because I come too soon. She said that I do not last longer in bed, and come way before she has her orgasm. The problem of premature ejaculation is taking a toll on my relationship. I don't want to take medicines or any other unnatural method to last longer in bed, please suggest an easy solution to save my sex life.

Ans. It is very common for men in their early twenties to climax too soon while having sex. Sometimes they don't even match their partner's multiple orgasm and therefore end up bringing a bump in their relationship. However, an age old solution that works for most men is masturbating before having sex. Now, it may seem weird to climax before even starting sex, but when you do that, your second time climax takes longer to occur and that way you can tackle the problem of premature ejaculation. SexQuery of the Week: Can You Get Pregnant If You Have Unprotected Sex During Periods?

However, you must also remember while premature ejaculation is not very uncommon, there could be a possibility that you may also have a more underlying problems like Erectile Dysfunction. While the chances are very slim. It is always advised to get yourself checked every once in a while. Getting your prostates examined by an expert also helps you prevent bigger issues.

Also, for lasting longer in bed it is important to have an improved lifestyle with more exercise and a balanced diet. You can also opt for natural aphrodisiacs such as oyster, ginseng, saffron, etc. that do not have any side-effects if taken in moderation.