Who would’ve ever thought that staying indoors would become such a thing in 2020! Even though things are slowly getting back to normal (the) ‘new normal’, the pandemic is still not going anywhere. A lot of us are still trying to stay indoors to protect ourselves and our loved ones from the novel coronavirus. During such hard times, it can get extremely monotonous to stay indoors with your partner all the time. Don’t we all miss going out for dinner dates or movie nights? Sure, we all do. Sex & Coronavirus: How to Have Sex with Your Mask On? Safety Measures to Follow During Coitus amid the COVID-19 Pandemic Without Compromising on Intense Orgasms.

If you and your partner are looking at ways to reignite the fire and passion in your relationship, which seems to be somewhere lost following the usual boring routine at home, we’ve got you some fun, interesting ideas to try. These fun date night ideas will not only bring back the lost spark, but will also make you fall in love with life and your partner all over again!

Have a Picnic

Given that parks are open almost everyone in the world, find one nearest to your house and head out on a picnic. It need not be all grand and fancy, just a few sandwiches, some red wine and a face mask and sanitisers would do. Doesn’t the idea of stepping out with your loved one and having a blissful time with them in the park itself seem so romantic? Do ensure that you follow social distancing norms when you have a picnic in the park for yours and everyone else’s safety.

Go on an Ice Cream Date

Now, if you are too unsure of spending a lot of time outside, plan a quick mini trip to the nearest ice cream parlour with your partner. You both could grab one, two, three or as many as ice creams as you want and have a good time finishing all that while walking back home.

Arrange a Movie Night or Game Night at Home

Plan a special movie or game night on a Friday evening once you’re both done with work and looking forward to the weekend. Pick the most romantic movie ever, grab some popcorn, order in some food and you’re good to go! If not a movie, you could always make the night more exciting and thrilling by playing video games or PS4.

Play Card Games or Have Monopoly Nights

If you find dressing up and stepping outside a task, you could always call a few close friends over and have an entire game night planned. Play card games like Uno and Speed or have monopoly nights planned with some pizzas and sangrias. Sounds fun, eh?

Given that we are in the middle of a pandemic, it can be extremely exhausting to be surrounded by negative news all the time. If your partner too is going through a rough phase, be their sunshine and do things for and with each them every once in a while to cheer them up.

