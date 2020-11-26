France based Model Aurore Pariente enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Courtesy, her super-hot and sizzling pictures which usually raises the temperature on the internet. She is one of the sensuous social media stars who often treats her fans with alluring pictures and videos on social media that goes viral for days to come.

With more than 1.8 million followers on Instagram, Aurore has kept her fans hooked with a personality that speaks volumes. From giving perfect body goals to treating them with envious looks, Aurore has surpassed all parameters of being the hottest quotient on the internet.

She is also widely known for having 70% of the body inked. Aurore Pariente began her tattoo obsession a couple of years back and now she's inked around most of her body. She is a well known professional cosmetic tattooer and the only tattoo artist in France who officially used tattoo ink instead of permanent makeup for tattooing eyebrows and freckles. Aurore has been globally recognized for her tattooing skills for which she has even been featured on top news portals for her creative body of work.

Fans have always poured in immense love and appreciation for this magnificent beauty so much that she even made headlines for her uncanny resemblance to Hollywood superstar Megan Fox. At present, Aurore is working on projects and endorsements along with creating social media content for fans and followers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2020 11:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).