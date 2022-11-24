Fridays are usually considered the busiest days to fly around, but that rule changes with the coming of the holiday season. Looking at the past trends, during the winter holidays, the Sunday after Thanksgiving Day and the day before Christmas Eve are the two most crowded days at the airport. As people usually return to their work on the Sunday after Thanksgiving and rush to reach their destination before Christmas Eve, these days usually see a lot of crowds. Thanksgiving 2022 Date in US: Know History, Significance and All About the Day That Celebrates the Blessings of the Past Year in the United States.

In 2019 and 2021, according to TSA’s U.S. checkpoints, the Sunday after Thanksgiving Day was the most crowded at the airport, followed by the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Saturday after Thanksgiving, in the last three years. In 2020, since travel was impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the busiest travel days were in January and February. For 2022 too, looking at the trends, Sunday (November 27) is expected to be the busiest travel day around Thanksgiving followed by Wednesday (November 23) and Saturday (November 26).

During Christmas, it is difficult to predict the busiest travel days since it depends on the work week and while people avoid travel on Christmas Day and New Year's Day, airports are pretty busy around that time, with December 23 usually being the most crowded day. But looking at the trends of the past three years, December 27 was the most crowded, followed by December 23, the day before Christmas Eve.

