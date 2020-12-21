2020 NOT all in vain! While for most of us 2020 has been the worst year of our lives, there REALLY also have been some happy moments that we ignored because well, humans are wired to think more over the negatives of life. This year started with bushfires and then talks about World War & went ahead to hit us with the coronavirus PANDEMIC. This year even insects managed to scare us with Tiddi Dal attack and murder hornets seen in many places around the world. But when we look back at the year, we also see a lot of good things that are worth cherishing this year. Take a look:

We Found our REAL Heroes

No ironman or superman came to rescue us this pandemic, they were people amongst us, the frontline heroes that saved us during this devastatingly uncertain period. Right from healthcare workers, sanitation workers to police forces everywhere, airport and airline staff, delivery persons, civic body staff and all the other "essential" people showed us what courage and determination look like!

We Reconnected With Real Life

You'll not deny if we say hat until the year 2020 Some were in much need for space after being cooped up at home for extended periods amid lockdowns. But for so many others—the lucky ones who were able to head back home before flight operations were halted and restrictions were imposed—this was an opportunity to spend all the time in the world with the family they had to move away from for their career or other reasons.

Legalisation of Gay Marriages in 2020

It was a landmark year for the community as a lot many countries legalised gay marriages in 2020, including Northern Ireland, Costa Rica and Taiwan, the first in Asia to make the progressive move.

Environmental Reboot

With countries across the globe going into lockdown, industries shut, flights grounded and vehicles off roads, there was a drastic dip in carbon emissions worldwide. While the effects of these restrictions began to turn around soon after humans were allowed to leave their homes, we can still feel better about some of the progress made in the climate change battle.

River Restoration Programme

A River Restoration Programme Generated Employment for 800 People:

While thousands of people have lost their jobs due to the pandemic, here’s looking at the brighter side- Dr. Adarsh Singh, District Magistrate, helped 800 villagers in Uttar Pradesh to get employment under the Kalyani River Restoration Project.

First Cheetah Cubs Were Born Through IVF

Some countries in the world are still struggling to come to terms with IVF processes for humans. At such a time, isn’t it miraculous that two baby cheetah cubs were born through IVF to a surrogate mother at Columbus zoo and aquarium?

Gay and Bisexual Men Can Now Give Blood

Blood donation rules for gay and bisexual men were relaxed this month: Males who have sex with one man in a long term relationship of three months or more can now donate blood. Previously all men had to abstain from having sex with other men for three months before donating blood. Donors will no longer be asked to declare if they have had sex with another man.

Well, it was a tough year, no doubts about it, BUT we must not oversee the good that came along. Let's be grateful and move on to a better tomorrow. As 2021 approaches, we would like urge that you while things may seem normal, please follow the safety precautions. The dates my change but situations, not much!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2020 01:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).