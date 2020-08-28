We all know that 2020 has been one roller coaster of a year, one that has the most unpredictable route. Pandemic, forest fires, hurricane, earthquake, floods and what not! A couple from Boston who had postponed their wedding because of the coronavirus crisis finally decided to take the next step, when 2020 decided to be a guest! During the small ceremony, when the husband cursed the year, a bolt of lightning and thunder struck down. The timing was perfect as if someone up there was exactly listening to what Aaron Sawitsky said to his wife Denice McClure. A video of the same has been captured and shared online. It is now going viral and people cannot dismiss it as a coincidence. Perfect Timing! New York Couple's Proposal Under the Stunning Comet NEOWISE is All Things Dreamy And Rare!

Aaron Sawitsky and his wife Denice McClure from Boston got married last weekend at Buzzards Bay in Marion. During the vows, Aaron said aloud, "Let’s face it, 2020 has not been the best year." Just as he finished the sentence a bolt of lightning along with a thunderous sound startled the crowd. 2020 was probably just having a wicked laugh. Thankfully, there was no damage, the couple completed the vows just before it started to rain. Aaron has shared the video on his Instagram and it is now going viral. Filipino Couple Gets Married With Dramatic Taal Volcano Smoke Cloud in the Background; Surreal Wedding Pics Go Viral.

Check the Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Sawitsky (@asawitsky) on Aug 23, 2020 at 7:59am PDT

Talk about perfect timing? Someone commented, "Great timing! Even mother nature agrees with you!" People have left their best wishes for the couple. Talking about the incident Aaron said that it has been a challenging year for both of them. "What I was actually referring to in my vows is Denice lost her job this year. And she handled it with incredible strength and grace. She’s back employed once again," he told a local report. They had to replan their entire wedding about four times and now they are finally married. He also added, "We had done everything we could have to make this a safe wedding. Ironically, the last thing we wanted was for our wedding to be a news story. But this is OK. This is a different type of news story." It indeed is!

