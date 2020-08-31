Adele has been breaking the internet with her weight loss transformation pics lately but this recent picture she shared a picture of herself Adele is shown wearing Bantu knots in her hair in Jamaican flag string bikini top and Bantu Knots is garnering accusations of cultural appropriation. While celebrating The Notting Hill Carnival Adele chose to go for Jamaican flag string bikini top while she tied her hain into Bantu Knots that are primarily worn by women of the African descent. Netizens cannot stop accusing her blatantly for choosing to particular attire, especially a Bantu knot hairstyle.

She captioned the pic with: "Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London", followed by emoji flags of Great Britain and Jamaica. The popular Notting Hill Carnival is an annual event signifying the Black British culture, taking place during the Sunday and Monday of the country's August Bank Holiday weekend. The history of the carnival dates back to 1966, however, this year it was cancelled because of COVID-19. However, most people including Adele opted for virtual celebration. The celebration otherwise attracts over two million people celebrating the British West Indian community.

Ernest Owens wrote on Twitter: 'If 2020 couldn't get anymore bizarre, Adele is giving us Bantu knots and cultural appropriation that nobody asked for. This officially marks all of the top white women in pop as problematic. Hate to see it.' "Girl, delete this before it's too late," another user simply commented, with another saying, "Wft is this? Not cute at all. Thanks for mocking our culture. Imma go ahead and delete all the Adele songs from my playlist." Another user even trolled Adele playing on the lyrics of her hit song, 'Hello'. "Hello... it's me, Cultural Appropriation!" they wrote.

Check out The Pic of Adele Accused of Cultural Appropriation for Wearing Jamaican-Flag String Bikini Top and Bantu Knots

View this post on Instagram Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London 🇬🇧🇯🇲 A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Aug 30, 2020 at 3:17pm PDT

The picture is also going viral for the epic display of Adele's flat stomach that can be clearly seen in the picture after the star underwent a dramatic transformation since splitting from husband Simon Konecki last year. She said to have opted for a calorie-controlled diet of "green juice and 1000 calories-a-day". However, many even came out in support of the Hello singer. One comment read: "Crazy... I have Jamaican family and I don’t care if anyone wears a bikini like this with the flag or wants to do some hairstyle - it literally doesn’t affect anyone."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2020 08:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).