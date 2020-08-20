Today does not seem to be a very good day to be on the internet. After some users faced issues with Gmail and other Google-related apps like Drive and Docs, microblogging site Twitter is also facing some issues. Netizens are complaining over the medium that they are unable to see pictures but only links. Several of them have questioned one another if they are the only ones facing an issue or if the platform is facing an issue. Given that so many people are tweeting at once, seems like a technical bug. There has been no update from the official Twitter handle as yet.

This morning, users in different parts of the world were affected by Gmail disruptions. The company acknowledged the problem and according to the G Suite status dashboard, Google is "investigating reports of an issue with Gmail". Now microblogging site Twitter is also facing some issues as people cannot see pictures but just a link in a tweet, which is not opening. Some people were quick to make jokes and memes too. Gmail is Down, So Of Course Netizens Report Outage on Twitter With Funny Memes and Jokes! Check Hilarious Reactions As Users Are Unable to Send Emails, Attach Files and More.

Check Tweets About Twitter Down:

Only Seeing Links Instead of Photos

I thought I’m the only one seeing links instead of the photos. Twitter might be down? — da (@ohohdarell) August 20, 2020

Cannot See Media

#twitterdown Can't see media, only links are showing like this 🤨 pic.twitter.com/EEIBrMctZW — Apoorv Agarwal (@iApoorvAgarwal) August 20, 2020

Waiting for it to Get back

#twitterdown I am waiting from last 20 minutes pic.twitter.com/5tgABSCER1 — Seema Nagender Antil (@antil_seema) August 20, 2020

Where are the Images?

Heads Up!

twitter down — arra | yuki fancam 📌 (@L44NDO) August 20, 2020

Can't See Photos

twitter's down for me, can't see any photos, videos or quote tweets — aaradhya (@mybonesmending) August 20, 2020

Smart Play

When images aren't loading so you use text instead "Modern problems require modern solution .jpeg" — Manish ➐ (@Man_isssh) August 20, 2020

HAHAHA

Multiplexes Twitter 🤝 Picture nahi dikh raha hai — Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 20, 2020

Twitter to Memers

After seeing people tweeting and complaining about #TwitterDown Le #twitter to public be like : pic.twitter.com/L7Z82vQyuG — 𝑬𝒓. 𝑷𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒉 𝑻𝒓𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒅𝒊 (@paakkoAmdavadii) August 20, 2020

So while some are still figuring it out, others are using wordplay to make jokes on the moment. Looks like, the issue has been solved too. But with the quick tweets and memes just show how much people are dependent on social media.

