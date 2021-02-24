A BIG revelation just made the headlines, and fans of the K-Pop genre has gone wild. It’s about a rumoured couple, who enjoys an insane fan base—BLACKPINK’s Jennie and BIGBANG’s G-Dragon. Rumour has it, that the two has been secretly seeing each other for about a year now, and the pair have apparently spent most of their time at home. In its report titled, “Exclusive,” South Korean media outlet, Dispatch noted that the two YG Entertainment stars are dating. Although, YG Entertainment, or the K-Pop stars have not made any official statement, the rumour surely has surprised K-Pop followers worldwide. Jennie, G-Dragon, Dispatch and others are a few hashtags running on top of Twitter trends. So, who is G-Dragon? Well, he is a big K-Pop celebrity too and enjoys amazing followers. If you are not a VIP, but a big Blackpink fan, here is what you should know about the K-Pop singer, who is apparently the heartthrob of your queen, Jennie.

Who is G-Dragon?

Kwon Ji-yong, also known by his stage name G-Dragon is a South Korean rapper, singer-songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur and fashion designer, and also referred to as the “King of K-pop.” He was trained for six years, before joining the hip hop boy group, BIGBANG. He debuted in 2006 as the leader of the K-Pop band, which is one of the best-selling boy bands in the world. He is widely recognised for his influence on youth culture, fashion trends, and music. In 2016, G-Dragon was named by Forbes as the most influential person under 30 in Asia’s entertainment and sports.

G-Dragon and Jennie have been label mates for more than a decade and have worked together over the years, before Blackpink’s debut in 2016. Jennie also appeared in the music video for G-Dragon’s single That XX in 2012, and the following year; she featured on the song Black from his album Coup d’Etat.

BIGBANG has significant followers, much like other K-Pop groups, and their fandom is VIP, “very important person,” given how important fans are to the South Korean bands. Meanwhile, we all know Jennie’s popularity and BLACKPINK as a whole. We are unsure if they are dating, because there has been no official revelation, but fans have given instant reactions on social media.

“#BLACKPINK Jennie and #GDRAGON are rumored to be dating” (Anyways stay with jennie,I hope she’s doing okay,We love you.😩) pic.twitter.com/j7i3sURVVx — •_• (@lilimanobaaan) February 24, 2021

Fans In Shock!

In the K-Pop industry, the revelation of a romantic relationship can often have a negative impact. Besides, K-Pop agencies are known for ensuring that they keep their recruits focused on nothing but their professional practice and avoided any chance of distraction from all getting in the way. However, the rules to some are relaxed and musical collaborations are encouraged. No matter what, BLINKs have always shown massive support to the Blackpink girls, and now with Jennie’s dating rumours surfacing on the internet, they are showering her more love.

