Happy Birthday, Jennie! The K-Pop singer would turn 25 tomorrow, January 16, 2021. The start of the new year boasts a lively atmosphere for the Blinks. Known as ‘Human Gucci’ by her adoring fans because of her love for branded clothing, the Blackpink member has always outdone herself. K-Pop fans obviously have a major role to play on her birthday, considering all the special plans they have in store to celebrate Jennie Kim’s special day. She even got an early gift this year—the first South Korean female artist to surpass 600 million views on YouTube. She received the feat with her aptly named hit song, SOLO. The song, about seeking independence after a break-up, was reportedly written and co-produced by Korean-American rapper and songwriter, Teddy Park. Not only her music skills, but her fashion moments are always on top. Colourful outfits, and charming looks, here we look at some of the hottest pictures of fiercest Blackpink girl who continues to rule hearts.

Girl supergroup, Blackpink is changing the face of male-dominated K-Pop industry with their signature hip-hop infused music, impeccably choreographed dance routines and edgy fashion styles. There is more than one reason as to why their song, ‘Ice Cream,’ featuring Selena Gomez is such a hit! Now, the members plan to rule the solo charts too. And Jennie is already on the lead, with her single, which was released in 2018. It took her more than two years to reach the milestone, and fans are so proud of her. Each of the members, in the girl group, have their own uniqueness and Jennie outshines with her fashion choices. She is someone who never shies away from experimenting and her photos on social media, are proof.

When in Doubt, Wink It!

Nail-ed It!

Busy, Looking Hot!

Waking Up in Style!

Charming!

Killing It With Her Expressions!

All Eyes On Her!

Isn’t she gorgeous? Her unique style appearances are what make fans drool for her, even more. We wish the K-Pop singer, a very Happy Birthday and hope that she enjoys the day to the fullest!

