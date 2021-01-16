Happy Birthday, Jennie Kim! The Blackpink’s queen turned 25 today. Can fans stay calm? Hell, no! Social media is flooded with Blinks spreading love and joy to their favourite K-Pop singer. It is such a wonder to see so much delight on the internet for a South Korean music artist. Each member of the Blackpink girl band is treated extra-special on significant days such as birthdays. Naturally, Jennie’s birthday would be no less! Besides, this year, her birthday is more joyous because the Blackpink girl recently became the first female singer whose song has hit 600 million views on YouTube. It happened just a day ahead of her birthday. Double the joy, right? Thoughtful wishes, stunning pics and videos of the K-Pop singer, here’s how K-Pop fans are celebrating Jennie’s birthday.

Blackpink is another South Korean group who enjoys massive followers across the world. The start of the year seems to be special for K-Pop fans, as two queens from the girl group share January as their birthday month—Jisoo on January 3 and Jennie, on January 16. The 25-year-old is certainly living her day to the fullest, with thousands of fans sharing lovely birthday wishes to her. Jennie is not only a great rapper and singer, but has impeccable fashion sense. Her Instagram has pictures of her, experimenting with different looks.

For Jennie’s birthday, fans are sharing pictures of the Blackpink girl, videos of her from stage shows and albums and thoughtful wishes. Below, in this article, check out how Blinks celebrate Jennie’s special day.

Check Tweets:

Happy Birthday Jennie!

Blibks Are Happy!

Fans Share Pics of the Birthday Girl

Some Videos Too!

And More Cute GIFs

Happy Birthday our beautiful talented Miss Jennie Kim #PricelessJennieDay pic.twitter.com/DMEnIQiqYh — Hank the lucky dog (@hankkk24045045) January 16, 2021

Jennie has taken to Instagram to share pictures of the many flower bouquets she had received on her birthday. We wish the K-Pop singer, a very Happy Birthday and hope she continues to rise and shine and make Blinks proud!

