Happy Boss Day 2021! The day of bosses is here. No matter how much we think bossing around is cool, with power comes responsibilities and difficult ones at that. Sometimes, your boss has to make difficult choices and find themselves in the hate list of many employees, but does that mean they stop doing what is needed? No. It is nothing but brave to be a boss. However, you know that we've all had some of the funniest moments with our bosses and they are etched in our hearts permanently. Social media is filled with funny boss memes and jokes that you can send to your boss today to make them ROFL hard and remind them of those hilarious moments! Boss’s Day 2021 Date in India: When and Why Is Boss Day Celebrated? Know History, Significance and Celebrations Related to the Special Day.

Boss Day is celebrated every year on October 16 to normalise the relationship between the boss and the employees. The special day is dedicated to our managers, team leadership or simply put, bosses at work. If you do not wish to send funny memes and jokes to wish your boss, we also have some of the best Happy Boss Day 2021 Greetings, Happy National Boss Day 2021 Images, Happy Boss Day Wallpapers, Boss Day 2021 Wishes, WhatsApp Messages and many more.

In the year 1958, Patricia Bays Haroski founded the U.S. in honour of her father, who was also her employer and registered National Boss's Days as a holiday with the Chamber of Commerce. She took this leave to improve office relationships between supervisors and their employees, as well as to increase cognizance of all the hard working bosses to keep in their jobs. So let's make the day even more fun by sharing these hilarious memes and jokes:

You Know...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meme And My Girls (@memeandmygirls)

On Point

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Inner Monolog Podcast (@innermonolog510)

The Struggle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #POPxoDaily (@popxodaily) on Oct 10, 2019 at 10:30pm PDT

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by trèsCLICK (@tresclick) on Oct 14, 2019 at 12:22am PDT

LMAO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fever FM (@feverfmofficial)

Can't Even

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kulture Summer Cece Moon Honey (@bravofiance)

Well, we think if you make more fun of your boss, it could go downhill in no time, so we stop here. Nevertheless, make sure you talk to your boss today and let them know what they mean to you. Utilise the day to make the bond between the two of you even stronger.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2021 08:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).