Kyle Whiting, 32, became a social media hero after a video captured him interrupting his haircut to rescue a police officer under attack in UK’s Warrington. While at Haron Barbers in Cheshire, Whiting noticed a violent altercation unfolding outside. Without hesitation, he dashed out with the barber’s cape still on, grabbed the attacker from behind, and restrained him until other bystanders and officers intervened. The police quickly detained the suspect after additional reinforcements arrived. Whiting, whose sister is a police officer, said he acted instinctively. “If that was my sister, I’d want someone to help her,” he shared. Coincidentally, Whiting was at the barber after taking his girlfriend to a nearby hospital. His selfless act has since earned widespread praise for demonstrating courage and solidarity with law enforcement. UK: Buckingham Palace Guard Slips and Falls on Backside While on Duty, Quickly Gets Up To Return to His Post; Viral Video Surfaces.

Not all heroes wear capes... but this one does! Can we take a moment to applaud this fella, mid-haircut - but dashing out to aid a copper with a violent criminal? Not enough people like you around! 💙 pic.twitter.com/6WlN5CraqW — UK Cop Humour (@UKCopHumour) December 18, 2024

