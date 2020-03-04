Brother Brings Ilaha to Sister’s Wedding to Prove a 5-Year-Old Joke (See Pictures)

Brother brings Ilaha to sister's wedding (Photo Credits: LLAMA Wrangler Facebook)

A man brought a tuxedo-wearing Ilaha to his sister's wedding as part of a joke. Mendl Weinstock had warned his sister Riva five years ago but she did not expect her brother to stay so true to his words. When Mendl made the decision, Riva was not even dating anyone. And when she got engaged in October, Mendl decided to put his plan into action. Ravi was not a bit impressed by her brother's decision and photos clicked at the wedding shows her angry faces. As the pictures went viral, social media users couldn't stop laughing at Ravi's reactions. Riva did not want to take pictures with the animal but eventually, she agreed and the photos have all on the internet. Pet Dog Hilariously Photobombs Couple's Engagement Photoshoot, Adorable Pictures Go Viral.

Mendl told Insider, "My sister was talking about her wedding as if it were tomorrow when she wasn't even dating anyone at the time. Just to make her mad and get a reaction, I told her if she makes me come to the wedding, I am bringing a llama with me. After a few minutes of arguing, she tried to use reverse psychology on me and said, 'OK, the llama is invited to the wedding.'" Best Wedding Proposal Picture: Cute Otters Photobomb UK Couple's Precious Moment, See Viral Photo!

Brother Brings Ilaha to His Sister's Wedding:

This guy must be the CEO of little brothers. As a lil bro i approve lol. Five years, ago, Mendl Weinstock made a promise to his sister, Riva.I told her if she makes me come to her wedding, I am bringing a llama with me...... ~ Matt Sampaio pic.twitter.com/a8UglPleOV — Classic Rock 98.1 (@ClassicRock981) March 3, 2020

Riva said, "He has been torturing me with this, in good fun, and has been reminding me of this probably twice a week for the last five years," Riva said. "I have tried striking so many deals, I have tried doing literally everything possible to make sure it didn't happen, and lo and behold, there was a llama at my wedding." However, Shocky the Ilama joined the marriage in Cleveland on Sunday and was very much a part of it.